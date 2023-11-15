Azure AI-k avatar animazio aurreratuak eta ahots tresna pertsonalizatuak aurkeztu ditu

Microsoft has introduced two innovative features as part of its Azure AI suite – AI Speech Text to Speech Avatar and Personal Voice. These tools offer exciting possibilities for content creation, voice synthesis, and digital experiences, but also raise important ethical considerations.

Azure AI Speech Text to Speech Avatar enables users to create photorealistic avatars that can speak by simply providing images and a script. Microsoft’s tool employs advanced machine learning models to animate the avatar and generate authentic speech. This feature opens up opportunities for generating training videos, customer testimonials, and virtual assistants.

One remarkable aspect is that these avatars can converse in multiple languages and even respond to off-script questions using AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-3.5. This versatility expands the potential applications of the tool, making it useful for chatbots and interactive customer support scenarios.

While Microsoft acknowledges the potential for misuse associated with avatar-generating technologies, they have implemented safeguards. Initially, only prebuilt avatars will be accessible to most Azure subscribers. Custom avatars are currently limited to specific use cases and require registration. This cautious approach aims to avoid the unethical exploitation of the technology.

However, the introduction of these avatar animation capabilities has sparked discussions on ethical concerns. Similar to the recent SAG-AFTRA strike, where actors fought for compensation for AI-generated likenesses, the question arises of whether companies should compensate individuals for the use of their virtual personas. The stance of Microsoft and its customers on this matter remains unclear.

Another novel addition to Azure AI is Personal Voice, an enhancement within the custom neural voice service. Personal Voice allows users to replicate their own voices for various purposes, such as voice assistants, language dubbing, and personalized narrations. Microsoft is taking precautions to avoid legal complications by requiring explicit consent in the form of a recorded statement. Users must also agree to specific usage guidelines, ensuring the voice models comply with certain limitations.

Although Microsoft has not provided details on compensating actors for leveraging their personal voice contributions, it signals a more measured approach with this feature. The company is prioritizing explicit user consent and gated access to maintain control and prevent misuse.

As these powerful AI tools continue to evolve, it remains to be seen how the industry as a whole will address legal and ethical considerations associated with the use of AI-generated content. Transparency and guidelines around compensation may become essential factors in maintaining ethical standards and protecting the rights of individuals.

ohiko galderak

What is Azure AI Speech Text to Speech Avatar?

Azure AI Speech Text to Speech Avatar is a tool that generates photorealistic avatars capable of speaking. The tool employs machine learning models to animate the avatars and generate speech based on a provided script.

What is the purpose of Personal Voice in Azure AI?

Personal Voice is an enhancement within Microsoft’s custom neural voice service. It allows users to replicate their own voices for various purposes, such as creating personalized voice assistants, dubbing content into different languages, and generating narrations for stories, audio books, and podcasts.

How does Microsoft address ethical concerns with these AI tools?

Microsoft recognizes the potential for misuse and has implemented measures to mitigate ethical concerns. For example, access to custom avatars is currently limited, requiring specific use cases and registration. Additionally, users of Personal Voice must provide explicit consent and adhere to guidelines that restrict the application of voices to certain content types.