New Antibody Discovery Offers Hope for Treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa

A team of scientists from the University of California, Irvine, has made a breakthrough in the search for a treatment for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), a condition that causes vision loss. The researchers have discovered a special antibody that may hold the key to treating this genetic eye disease.

RP is a group of inherited eye diseases that affect the retina in the back of the eye. It is caused by the death of cells that detect light signals, known as photoreceptor cells. Currently, there is no known cure for RP, and treatment options are limited. The development of new therapies for RP relies on cell and gene therapies.

The study conducted by the researchers at the University of California, Irvine focused on a specific molecule called Rhodopsin, which is a key light-sensing molecule in the human retina. Mutations in the Rhodopsin gene are a primary cause of a specific type of RP called Rhodopsin-associated autosomal dominant RP (adRP).

The researchers used a special type of antibody, known as a nanobody, derived from llamas, to investigate the mechanism of Rhodopsin. These nanobodies can halt the process of Rhodopsin photoactivation, allowing for high-resolution investigation. The scientists discovered that these nanobodies target an unexpected site on the Rhodopsin molecule, near where retinaldehyde binds. This discovery opens up the possibility of using nanobodies as therapeutics for RP.

The team hopes to further improve the nanobodies’ ability to recognize Rhodopsin from other species and to resolve the key intermediate states of Rhodopsin. They also plan to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of using nanobodies in gene therapy for RP.

This new antibody discovery offers hope for the development of a targeted treatment for RP, which could significantly improve the lives of those affected by this debilitating eye disease.

Sources:

– University of California, Irvine: “New Hope for Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment”

– Nature Communications: “Structural basis for the allosteric modulation of rhodopsin by nanobody binding to its extracellular domain”