Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Berriak

Itel S23+ aurkeztu du: pantaila kurbatu berriko telefono adimendun berria

ByMampho Brescia

Ira 12, 2023
Itel S23+ aurkeztu du: pantaila kurbatu berriko telefono adimendun berria

Itel, a leading smartphone manufacturer, has recently announced the launch of its latest device, the Itel S23+. This new smartphone features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved display, providing users with an immersive visual experience. Powered by the Unisoc T616 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, the Itel S23+ offers smooth performance and ample storage capacity.

One noteworthy feature of the Itel S23+ is its use of virtual RAM technology, which allows users to expand the RAM by up to 8GB using the smartphone’s internal storage. This ensures that the device can handle multitasking and run demanding applications without any lag. Additionally, the Itel S23+ is equipped with a powerful 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging, ensuring long-lasting usage and quick charging times.

The Itel S23+ runs on Android 13-based itelOS V13.0.0 out-of-the-box, offering a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps and features. The smartphone also features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor for capturing high-quality photos and videos. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Itel has not yet disclosed the price and availability details for the Itel S23+, but it is expected to be available in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. With its premium curved-screen design, powerful specifications, and innovative features, the Itel S23+ is set to make a mark in the smartphone market.

Source: Addis Insight

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Berriak

Zure iPhoneko geziaren adierazlea ulertzea: zer esan nahi du?

Ira 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Berriak

Undertale Merch berriak 8. urteurrena ospatzen du

Ira 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Berriak

Honor's Magic V2: diseinu tolesgarrian joko-aldaketa bat

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Errusiar eta AEBetako astronautak Nazioarteko Espazio Estazioarekin porturatzen dira Ukrainaren gaineko tentsioen artean

Ira 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Teknologia

Etxeko Sagar Dumplings Apple Jaialdian salduko dira

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Teknologia: Apple-k produktu-lerroa areagotzen du bertsio berritzaile zirraragarriekin

Ira 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zientzia:

SpaceX-ek 22 Starlink satelite zabaltzen ditu Cañaveral lurmuturretik

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments