Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Berriak

Apple Gertaera 2023: iPhone 15 eta Apple Watch Series 9 abiarazi

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ira 12, 2023
Apple Gertaera 2023: iPhone 15 eta Apple Watch Series 9 abiarazi

Apple Event 2023 has captured the attention of people around the world, especially Apple fans and those interested in purchasing a new iPhone. During this event, Apple will launch its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series and the latest iteration of its Apple Watch, the Series 9.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 will be available in India immediately after its global launch. This is a significant departure from previous launch strategies, where iPhone sales in India commenced much later than the global release. Bloomberg, citing reliable sources, revealed that the assembly of the iPhone 15 is taking place in India, enabling the prompt availability of this model in the country.

However, it remains unclear whether all variants, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone Pro Max, will be immediately available in India. Historically, the Pro variants have debuted in India slightly later, and their assembly does not take place in the country.

The Apple Event 2023 will commence at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Viewers can watch the live event on Apple’s official website and YouTube. The event will be livestreamed directly from Apple Park, the company’s headquarters. We will also provide live updates on our website, keeping you informed about the latest features and announcements regarding the iPhone 15 and other products.

Iturriak: Bloomberg

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Berriak

iPhone 14 Pro eta iPhone 15 Pro-ren arteko desberdintasunak

Ira 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Berriak

Aire Armadako Ikerketa Laborategiak Espazio Sakoneko Jarraipen Esperimentua atzeratu du

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Berriak

NASAk ekintza zehatzak hartzen ditu UAPak aztertzen, lehen OVNI bezala ezagutzen zirenak

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Galdu egin zenuen

Berriak

iPhone 14 Pro eta iPhone 15 Pro-ren arteko desberdintasunak

Ira 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Teknologia

Appleren iPhone 15 Pro: Jokoa aldatzen duen gailua

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Eman zure PlayStation 5-ri bertsio-berritze dotorea Sony-ren estalki metaliko berriekin

Ira 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologia

Zein iPhone 15 erosi beharko zenuke?

Ira 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments