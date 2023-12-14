Intelek AI softwarerako eta ordenagailuen errendimendurako txip berriak aurkeztu ditu

Intel, a leading computer chip manufacturer, has recently announced the release of its latest computer chips, showcasing its commitment to innovation and technological advancement. Among these new chips is the highly anticipated Gaudi3, an artificial intelligence chip specifically designed for generative AI software. With Gaudi3, Intel aims to compete with rival chips from Nvidia and AMD that currently dominate the market for AI models.

The introduction of Gaudi3 is a significant development in the AI industry, as it offers a powerful alternative to Nvidia’s H100, which is widely utilized by companies for AI applications. Additionally, Intel’s Core Ultra chips, designed for Windows laptops and PCs, and the fifth generation Xeon server chips were also unveiled. Both these chips incorporate specialized AI components called NPUs, enabling faster execution of AI programs.

Intel’s focus on AI technology is indicative of the growing importance of AI in various industries. Traditional processor manufacturers, including Intel’s rivals AMD and Qualcomm, are aligning their product offerings to cater to the increasing demand for AI models. The Core Ultra chips, though not as powerful as Nvidia’s GPUs, possess capabilities to handle smaller AI tasks, such as Zoom’s background-blurring feature. Moreover, the Core Ultra chips offer enhanced gaming performance and graphics capabilities, leading to improved program execution speed.

In addition to catering to AI applications, Intel’s fifth generation Xeon processors are the preferred choice for large organizations deploying servers, particularly for inferencing processes in AI models. These processors are often paired with Nvidia GPUs, contributing to efficient training and deployment of generative AI solutions.

Intel’s latest chips showcase the company’s commitment to staying competitive in the ever-evolving technology landscape. The introduction of Gaudi3 and Core Ultra chips further strengthens Intel’s position in the AI market, as the company aims to challenge Nvidia’s dominance. With an increased focus on AI technology, Intel is poised to drive innovation and meet the growing demand for advanced computing capabilities.