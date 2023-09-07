Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Berriak

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight-ren ohiko edukien eguneratzeak jokoak aldatzen ari dira

ByMampho Brescia

Ira 7, 2023
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight-ren ohiko edukien eguneratzeak jokoak aldatzen ari dira

World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, has revolutionized the game with its frequent and fast content updates. In contrast to the previous expansion, Shadowlands, which had limited updates and restrictions for players, Dragonflight allows players to play the game how they want and introduces new content regularly.

Blizzard’s approach to Dragonflight was influenced by lessons learned from player feedback and internal data. The game’s director, Ion Hazzikostas, and executive producer, Holly Longdale, stated that the expansion has changed the way World of Warcraft operates as a live-service game.

One of the significant changes is the 2023 content roadmap, which promised new updates every eight weeks. Blizzard has delivered on this promise, with the recent release of patch 10.1.7, introducing new story quests, Heritage Armor quests, and a public event. The faster content cadence has resulted in higher subscriber retention compared to previous expansions, according to Activision Blizzard’s recent earnings report.

Longdale described the frequent content updates as an “experiment” that Blizzard had confidence in, and the results have been staggering. The plan is to continue the eight-week update schedule in the future, as the WoW team has expanded to ensure there are always new things to discover.

The more frequent updates also allow for cohesive storytelling, with the ability to tell engaging stories that span multiple updates. This is a significant shift for World of Warcraft, which has sometimes struggled with long periods of limited content. The game has undergone reinvention, trying new features like the Trading Post, which rewards players for playing the game.

While there has been some controversy surrounding the addition of a specific currency, Trader’s Tender, to select shop bundles, Blizzard sees it as an experiment to cater to players who may not have the time to earn the currency through in-game activities.

Overall, World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion has breathed new life into the game with its frequent updates, cohesive storytelling, and player-focused features. The MMO feels like it is on a new trajectory, thanks to the lessons learned and the dedication of the development team.

Sources:

– GameSpot: World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s update cadence has been a game-changer
– Activision Blizzard’s Quarterly Earnings Report.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Berriak

Boli Kostan telekomunikazioen hazkundea aztertzen: funtsezko joerak eta aukerak

Ira 7, 2023
Berriak

Sarearen errendimendua iraultzen: nola RF proba-ekipo globalak telekomunikazioen industria eraldatzen ari den

Ira 7, 2023
Berriak

Industriak Iraultzen: Konputagailuen Fabrikazio Integratuaren Etorkizuna

Ira 7, 2023

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Astroargazkilariek Nishimura kometaren irudi harrigarriak ateratzen dituzte

Ira 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Teknologia

Android-en 2023ko iraileko eguneratzeek FIDO2 laguntza hobetua ekartzen dute PINetarako

Ira 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Ukrainan gerran zauritutako pazienteetan aurkitutako antibiotikoen erresistentzia maila kezkagarriak

Ira 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Microsoft-ek babes juridikoa eskaintzen die AI Copilot zerbitzuen erabiltzaileei

Ira 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments