The Game Awards 2023: Jokoen industrian bikaintasuna ospatzea

The Game Awards 2023, an annual event that recognizes the outstanding achievements in the gaming industry, is set to take place on Thursday. This highly anticipated show will be streamed live from L.A.’s Peacock Theater and can be watched for free online on more than two dozen platforms.

The 10th edition of The Game Awards promises to deliver a night filled with excitement and entertainment. Alongside announcing the winners in 31 different categories, the event will feature exclusive premiere announcements, captivating trailer drops, electrifying live music performances, and appearances by renowned celebrities.

This year’s presenters include big names like Timothée Chalamet, known for his roles in “Wonka” and “Dune,” Anthony Mackie from Peacock’s “Twisted Metal,” Christopher Judge, the actor behind “God of War” and its upcoming sequel, as well as DJ and producer Zedd. And let’s not forget about the beloved Muppet character Gonzo.

The Game Awards 2023 has received an overwhelming response, with nominees spanning across various genres and platforms. These nominations, which encompass 112 different games, individuals, teams, and events, were selected by a global jury consisting of representatives from over 100 media publications and influencer outlets.

The highly coveted Game of the Year award is being contested by six exceptional titles this year. “Alan Wake 2” developed by Remedy Entertainment, “Baldur’s Gate 3” by Larian Studios, “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” from Insomniac Games, “Resident Evil 4” by Capcom, “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” by Nintendo, and “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” also by Nintendo. The Game Awards creator and host, Geoff Keighley, expressed his excitement about the strong lineup, highlighting that all the nominees are established franchises that have had a significant impact on the gaming industry.

For those eagerly waiting to tune in to The Game Awards, you can catch the live stream on popular platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, and X. Links to the game awards livestreams for these platforms will be provided for easy access to the event.

The Game Awards 2023 is brought to you by executive producers Geoff Keighley and Kimmie Kim. LeRoy Bennett serves as the creative director, while Richard Preuss takes on the role of director.