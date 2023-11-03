Freenow-ek ezarritako politika berriak Bezeroarentzako Zerbitzua hobetzeko

Freenow, Ireland’s largest taxi company, has recently implemented new policies that require drivers to accept a certain number of jobs through the app. Drivers who consistently have a low acceptance rate may be temporarily blocked from using the app. The company claims that this change is necessary to ensure prompt and reliable service for customers.

Critics argue that these policies are forcing drivers into long hours and preventing them from taking necessary breaks. They fear that the upcoming busy period during November and December, when there is typically a high demand for taxis, will result in chaos as more drivers are blocked or choose to leave the app voluntarily.

In response to these concerns, Freenow has emphasized that the goal of the new policies is to increase availability to customers. By encouraging drivers to accept more jobs, the company aims to provide a better service overall. However, Freenow has not disclosed the specific criteria for a “consistently low acceptance rate” or the duration of the temporary blocks.

The introduction of these policies coincides with the appointment of Charlie Gleeson as Freenow’s new general manager for Ireland. Gleeson, previously the CEO and founder of the scooter and e-bike startup Zipp Mobility, brings his experience in the mobility sector to lead the company’s operations in Ireland.

Galdera arruntak:

Q: What happens if a driver’s acceptance rate is consistently low?

A: Drivers may be temporarily blocked from using the Freenow app.

Q: How long will the temporary block last?

A: Freenow has not disclosed the duration of the temporary blocks.

Q: Why is Freenow implementing these changes?

A: Freenow aims to enhance customer service by ensuring that trips are accepted promptly and reliably by drivers.

Q: Are drivers supportive of these new policies?

A: Some drivers have criticized the policies, expressing concerns about long working hours and the lack of breaks.