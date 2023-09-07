Hiriko Bizitza

Zulo Beltzak Burp denean: Marea Etenaren Gertaeren Ondorioa

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ira 7, 2023
Black holes are known for their gravitational force, capable of devouring anything that comes too close. Scientists have recently discovered that these supermassive objects sometimes “feast” on stars, creating a phenomenon known as a tidal disruption event (TDE).

During a TDE, the powerful tidal forces of a black hole tear apart an unfortunate star that ventures too close, resulting in its complete destruction. However, a recent study has revealed that black holes experience a peculiar aftereffect – they actually “burp” their meal.

According to the study, approximately 40 percent of the studied black holes that produced TDEs expelled stellar matter a few years after the initial event. This matter could either be part of the accretion disk surrounding the black hole or material that was ejected by the black hole itself.

It is important to note that these events are not observed visually but rather detected using radio waves. This means that even though we cannot directly witness a black hole “burping” stars, scientists are able to infer this phenomenon through its radio emissions.

Understanding the aftermath of TDEs and the behavior of black holes after they consume stars is crucial in expanding our knowledge of these enigmatic cosmic entities. Further research in this area may provide valuable insights into the nature and evolution of black holes.

