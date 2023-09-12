Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Berriak

iPhone 15 Pro Max-ek prezio etiketa handiagoa izatea espero da

ByGabriel Botha

Ira 12, 2023
iPhone 15 Pro Max-ek prezio etiketa handiagoa izatea espero da

Apple is set to unveil its new generation of iPhones, including the flagship iPhone 15 Pro Max, at an event today. Reports suggest that the new Pro variants will come with a higher price tag compared to previous models.

However, there is some good news for those looking to purchase the current model, the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Ahead of tonight’s event, Amazon UK has reduced the price of the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max in Space Black to £999, a 17% discount from its original price. This discount could be significant for those looking to upgrade from an older model.

While the current model may offer savings, it is worth considering what the iPhone 15 Pro Max has in store. According to rumors, the new flagship device is expected to feature USB-C connectivity, faster 35W charging, and a redesigned frame with thinner bezels. However, these upgrades may come at a higher cost compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

For the latest tech deals, Club386 recommends following them on Twitter or Facebook, as well as subscribing to their free weekly newsletter.

definizioak:
– iPhone 15 Pro Max: The upcoming flagship smartphone from Apple, expected to be unveiled at an event.
– iPhone 14 Pro Max: The current flagship smartphone from Apple.
– Pro variants: Refers to the higher-end models in the iPhone lineup.
– USB-C connectivity: A type of connector that allows for faster data transfer and charging speeds.
– 35W charging: Refers to the charging capability of the device, with 35 watts of power.
– Titanium frame: A material that may be used for the frame of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which could provide added durability.
– Thinner bezels: Refers to the reduced size of the borders around the screen of the iPhone, resulting in a larger display area.

Sources:
– Ez da URLrik eman.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Berriak

Zure iPhoneko geziaren adierazlea ulertzea: zer esan nahi du?

Ira 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Berriak

Undertale Merch berriak 8. urteurrena ospatzen du

Ira 16, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Berriak

Honor's Magic V2: diseinu tolesgarrian joko-aldaketa bat

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Errusiar eta AEBetako astronautak Nazioarteko Espazio Estazioarekin porturatzen dira Ukrainaren gaineko tentsioen artean

Ira 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Teknologia

Etxeko Sagar Dumplings Apple Jaialdian salduko dira

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Teknologia: Apple-k produktu-lerroa areagotzen du bertsio berritzaile zirraragarriekin

Ira 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zientzia:

SpaceX-ek 22 Starlink satelite zabaltzen ditu Cañaveral lurmuturretik

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments