Osagarri teknologiko paregabeak Gabonetako azken orduko oparietarako

Looking for the perfect last-minute Christmas gift? Consider unique tech accessories that are not only practical but also sustainable, extending the life of your loved ones’ existing electronics. From phone cases to watch bands, batteries, and refurbished headphones, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Phone Cases: Protect and personalize your phone with a wide range of cases available in various materials and designs. Opt for biodegradable options from brands like Pela and Wave, or choose luxury leather cases from Bellroy.

Screen Protectors: Keep your phone’s screen safe with screen protectors made of different materials, including tempered glass and recycled glass. Wave offers a sustainable option with its recycled glass version.

PopSockets and Grips: Prevent smashed screens and enhance the functionality of your phone with phone grips like PopSockets or phone rings. These accessories provide a convenient way to hold and handle your device securely.

Watch Bands: Instead of buying a whole new smartwatch, give your existing one a fresh new look with replacement straps. Choose from a variety of options offered by watch manufacturers like Apple, Garmin, and Samsung, or look for third-party straps compatible with popular smartwatches.

Batteries and Chargers: Help your loved ones keep their devices powered throughout the day with backup power packs and chargers. Opt for compact power packs that can charge phones and other USB devices or consider innovative options like the Anker MagGo range, which wirelessly charges your phone on the go.

Refurbished Headphones: For the music lovers in your life, consider refurbished wireless earbuds and headphones. Not only do they offer excellent sound quality, but they also help reduce electronic waste. Look for popular options from brands like Sony, Apple, Bose, and Sennheiser, available at discounted prices.

This Christmas, surprise your loved ones with unique tech accessories that are both practical and eco-friendly. These gifts will not only be appreciated but will also contribute to a more sustainable future.