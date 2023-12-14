Artikoko fokak egokitzea: sudur hezur konplexuak nola laguntzen diete hotzari bizirik irauten

Laburpena:

Arctic seals have developed a remarkable adaptation to withstand freezing temperatures – intricate nasal bones that help them retain heat. Previous research has shown that numerous birds and mammals possess thin, porous nasal bones called maxilloturbinates or nasal concha. As air passes through these structures, the surrounding tissues warm and humidify the air before it reaches the lungs, and upon exhaling, the same route keeps heat and moisture from escaping. The complexity of these nasal bones correlates with the efficiency of the process. However, a recent study conducted by Matthew Mason and his team at the University of Cambridge reveals that Arctic seals, specifically bearded seals, possess the most complex maxilloturbinates ever observed.

Using CT scans, the researchers compared the nasal bones of bearded seals with those of Mediterranean monk seals. The results showed that bearded seals had denser and more intricate nasal bones, indicating a highly evolved structure for heat and moisture retention. Computer models were then used to assess the seals’ ability to conserve heat and moisture at temperatures of -30°C and 10°C (-22°F and 50°F). It was found that the bearded seals significantly outperformed the monk seals at both temperatures, losing less heat and water per breath.

This adaptation is crucial for the survival of Arctic seals in their freezing habitats. It enables them to thrive in cold and dry environments, where other species struggle to conserve heat and moisture. Signe Kjelstrup from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology states that the complex nasal bone structure has evolved specifically to make life in the Arctic possible.

This research sheds light on the remarkable adaptations of Arctic seals and deepens our understanding of how animals adapt to extreme environments. It also highlights the importance of studying nature’s creations to gain insights that may be applicable to various fields, such as biomimetics and thermoregulation engineering.