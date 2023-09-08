Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Berriak

Apple Opens Applications for Entrepreneur Camp for Underrepresented Founders

ByGabriel Botha

Ira 8, 2023
Apple Opens Applications for Entrepreneur Camp for Underrepresented Founders

Apple has announced that it is now accepting applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp, which is designed to support underrepresented founders and developers. This year, the company is expanding its outreach efforts to include developers from Indigenous backgrounds.

The Entrepreneur Camp provides attendees with access to coding sessions and guidance from Apple experts. The program aims to equip participants with valuable insights and skills that can be directly applied to their app-driven businesses. Previous apps created by camp attendees have already been featured in the App Store.

Founders and developers from underrepresented groups who already have an app on the App Store, a functional beta build in TestFlight, or an equivalent are encouraged to apply. The online camp will be held from October 30 to November 3 for underrepresented founders, and from November 13 to November 17 for female founders.

Interested individuals are invited to submit their applications before the September 24 deadline. Apple encourages eligible entrepreneurs to apply and share the details of the program with others who may be interested.

This initiative from Apple is part of its ongoing efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the tech industry. By expanding its outreach to include underrepresented groups, such as Indigenous backgrounds, Apple is providing valuable opportunities for these entrepreneurs to enhance and grow their businesses.

Title: Apple Opens Applications for Entrepreneur Camp for Underrepresented Founders
Source: Apple Entrepreneur Camp

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Berriak

Adimen artifizialaren eginkizuna dirua zuritzeko jarduerak hautematen eta prebenitzean

Ira 8, 2023
Berriak

HAYLOU X1 2023: Ezaugarri ikusgarriak dituzten entzungailu dotoreak eta dotoreak

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Berriak

Argi gutxiko irudien eginkizuna Ipar Amerikako Konektibitate Digitala hobetzeko

Ira 8, 2023

Galdu egin zenuen

Teknologia

Huawei-k Mate X5 aurkeztu du: Smartphone tolesgarria, ezaugarri berrituak dituena

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Berriak

Adimen artifizialaren eginkizuna dirua zuritzeko jarduerak hautematen eta prebenitzean

Ira 8, 2023 0 Comments
Teknologia

Smartphone erraldoien bataila: Samsung-en bultzada telefono tolesgarriekin

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Berriak

HAYLOU X1 2023: Ezaugarri ikusgarriak dituzten entzungailu dotoreak eta dotoreak

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments