Wings-ek Platinum Smartwatch-ek Bluetooth deiarekin abiarazten du Indian

Wings, a homegrown wearables brand, has unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Wings Platinum, in India. The watch is available at an offer price of Rs 1,499 (original price Rs 1,999) on Flipkart, Amazon, and the brand’s website.

The Wings Platinum smartwatch features a 1.39-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a round dial shape. It offers 110 workout modes and 200 customizable watch faces, providing users with a wide range of options to personalize their watch.

The smartwatch is equipped with a 260mAh battery that boasts a battery life of up to seven days. It supports Bluetooth version 5.3 for connectivity and calling. Additionally, it includes health monitoring sensors to track heart rate and SpO2 levels.

Vijay Venkateswaran, Co-Founder of Wings, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating that the Wings Platinum is the first smartwatch in their lineup to feature a round dial display. He mentioned that the brand aims to cater to a wide spectrum of users, from those who prefer a mature look to fitness enthusiasts in need of advanced technology.

Overall, the Wings Platinum smartwatch offers an array of features and customization options at an affordable price, making it an attractive choice for consumers in the Indian market.

definizioak:

– Smartwatch: A wearable device that functions as a portable computer on a user’s wrist, typically offering features like fitness tracking, notifications, and communication capabilities.

– Bluetooth Calling: The ability to make phone calls directly from a smartwatch using Bluetooth technology.

– Refresh Rate: The frequency at which the display updates its content per second, measured in hertz (Hz). A higher refresh rate provides smoother visuals.

– Workout Modes: Preset settings or programs on a smartwatch that track and monitor various physical activities and exercises.

– Watch Face: The customizable design or interface displayed on the smartwatch screen, which can be personalized to suit the user’s preferences.

– Battery Life: The duration for which a device can operate on a single charge before needing to be recharged.

– Heart Rate: The number of times a person’s heart beats per minute, often used as an indicator of overall health and fitness.

– SpO2: A measure of the oxygen saturation level or the amount of oxygen carried by the red blood cells in the body.

