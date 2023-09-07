Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

Kontabilitate-arau berriek bidea irekitzen dute kriptomonetak nagusiki hartzeko

ByMampho Brescia

Ira 7, 2023
Kontabilitate-arau berriek bidea irekitzen dute kriptomonetak nagusiki hartzeko

In a groundbreaking move, US accounting standard-setters have unanimously voted to introduce new accounting rules for businesses with significant holdings in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Under these rules, companies will be required to report their cryptocurrency holdings at fair value, reflecting the most recent value of the assets. This marks a significant shift from the current practice, which has been criticized for lacking flexibility.

Expected to be published by the end of the year, these new accounting rules are set to come into effect from 2025, although companies have the option to adopt them earlier. The shift to fair-value reporting allows companies to accurately reflect the current value of their Bitcoin assets, even accounting for rebounds in value.

This change is crucial for businesses that have invested in or are considering investing in cryptocurrencies. It provides a more transparent and relevant view of a company’s financial position in relation to their Bitcoin holdings, despite the volatility of the crypto market. Companies will be obligated to disclose significant Bitcoin holdings and any associated restrictions in their balance sheets’ footnotes.

The scope of the accounting rules covers assets on distributed ledgers based on blockchain technology and secured via cryptography. However, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), stablecoins, and wrapped tokens are not included in these rules. The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) has indicated that they will continue to monitor the crypto market closely, suggesting the possibility of introducing more rules in the future.

The introduction of these new accounting rules is seen as a “right first step” towards mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. Major companies, including tech giants like Apple, Amazon, and Google, may consider integrating Bitcoin into their balance sheets as early as 2024. The recent announcement has generated excitement and optimism within the crypto community, signaling a shift towards wider acceptance and recognition of cryptocurrencies as legitimate assets.

Sources:
– Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB)
– Swan Bitcoin
– Cryptio
- Twitter

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Teknologia

Australiak neurriak hartzen ditu AI-k sortutako haurren sexu-abusu materiala partekatzea ekiditeko

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknologia

Zure hornikuntza-kate digitala ziurtatzearen garrantzia

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologia

Herr Memorial Library-k Inklusio Digitala Sustatzen du Inklusio Digitalaren Astean

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Galdu egin zenuen

Berriak

Zirkuitu Integratuen Etorkizuna: Kudeaketa Termikoaren Tekniken Aurrerapenak

Ira 8, 2023 0 Comments
Teknologia

Australiak neurriak hartzen ditu AI-k sortutako haurren sexu-abusu materiala partekatzea ekiditeko

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Teknologia

Zure hornikuntza-kate digitala ziurtatzearen garrantzia

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Teknologia

Herr Memorial Library-k Inklusio Digitala Sustatzen du Inklusio Digitalaren Astean

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments