Vivo V29e 5G Smartphone berria: Ezaugarriak, prezioa eta zehaztapenak

ByMampho Brescia

Ira 7, 2023
Vivo has recently launched its new affordable mid-range smartphone, the Vivo V29e 5G, in India. The smartphone offers impressive features at an affordable price. It comes with a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display that offers FHD+ resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. This ensures a smooth and immersive viewing experience for users.

One of the standout features of the Vivo V29e 5G is its powerful camera setup. It boasts a 64MP OIS main camera and an 8MP wide-angle lens at the back, allowing users to capture stunning photos and videos. Additionally, the smartphone features a 50MP selfie lens, perfect for capturing high-quality selfies.

The Vivo V29e 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695G processor and runs on the Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13. It offers a seamless and lag-free performance for all your daily tasks and multitasking needs. The smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure and convenient unlocking.

With a 5000mAh battery capacity, the Vivo V29e 5G offers long-lasting battery life. It supports 44W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device and get back to using it. This feature is ideal for users who are always on the go and need their phone to stay powered throughout the day.

The Vivo V29e 5G is available in two attractive colors – Artistic Red and Artistic Blue. It is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and Rs 28,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. The smartphone can be purchased from Flipkart, vivo India’s online store, and various partner retail stores.

Overall, the Vivo V29e 5G offers a great combination of powerful performance, stunning display, impressive camera capabilities, and long-lasting battery life, all at an affordable price. It is a great choice for those looking for a mid-range smartphone with high-end features.

