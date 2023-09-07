Hiriko Bizitza

Virgin Money aplikazioaren hutsegitearen ondorioz gelditu ziren bezeroak

Many customers of Virgin Money in the UK are facing difficulties accessing their current accounts, savings accounts, and making credit card payments as the company’s app crashes. The issue seems to be part of a wider problem affecting various Virgin services.

Numerous customers have reported being unable to log into their accounts despite having a stable internet connection and updating the app. As a result, many are unable to transfer money for urgent purposes like paying bills or commuting to work. Virgin Money has not addressed the complaints on social media or released a public statement about the outage.

Monitoring service Downdetector has reported hundreds of incidents related to the company, with 76% of the problems being linked to landline internet, 14% to signal issues, and 10% to streaming. Within the Virgin Money app, users are greeted with an error message stating that the app is currently unavailable but the company is working to resolve the issue.

Customers have expressed frustration and concern over the app’s malfunctioning. One user shared their distress about being unable to access their savings and having pending bills to pay. Other customers have reported ongoing issues, including the inability to transfer funds or lodge complaints within the app.

According to Downdetector, problems with Virgin Media, one of the services offered by the Virgin Group, have been increasing since Wednesday night. The spike in issues persists into Thursday morning.

As Virgin Money works to resolve the app crash, affected customers are advised to stay tuned for updates via official channels or contact customer support for assistance.

