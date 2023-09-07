Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

Apple-ren akzioak beherakada Txinako iPhone-ren murrizketari buruzko kezkaren artean

ByMampho Brescia

Ira 7, 2023
Apple-ren akzioak beherakada Txinako iPhone-ren murrizketari buruzko kezkaren artean

On Thursday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq experienced declines as a result of concerns over China’s iPhone curbs and weakness in chip stocks. Apple, a heavyweight in the S&P, contributed to the declines with a 3.5% drop in its share price. This followed news that China had expanded restrictions on iPhone use by state employees, requiring them to stop using their mobiles at work. Bloomberg reported that China planned to extend the iPhone ban to state firms and agencies as well. The negative impact of Apple’s potential troubles in China affected not only the company itself but also its suppliers and companies with significant exposure to China.

The S&P 500 technology sector, in particular, experienced a decline of 1.9% as a result of this news, making it the largest percentage decliner among the index’s 11 major sectors. In addition to the concerns about Apple, the market was also affected by a fall in weekly U.S. jobless claims, which raised worries about interest rates and inflation. The number of Americans filing for unemployment claims fell to the lowest level since February, indicating a potentially favorable labor market.

However, investors remained uncertain about the Federal Reserve’s path for interest rates and awaited inflation readings for August. The market’s decline was seen as a cautious defensive stance in anticipation of the release of the next inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13%, outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq due to Apple’s lower ranking in the cyclicals-heavy index compared to the market capitalization-weighted S&P 500, where Apple has a significant influence.

Notably, defensive utilities were the biggest gainers among the S&P sectors, indicating a risk-off sentiment in the market. The Philadelphia semiconductor index also experienced a 2% decline, with shares of Apple suppliers such as Skyworks Solutions, Qualcomm, and Qorvo dropping more than 7%. The news from China has led investors to consider the relationship between the U.S. and China as a major risk to current equity prices, especially in the technology sector. Data showing a decline in China’s exports and imports in August further added to the negative sentiment.

In other news, McDonald’s saw a 1% rise after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “overweight,” while automation software firm UiPath experienced a 10.5% increase on an optimistic annual revenue forecast.

Sources:
– Reuters (no URL provided)

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Teknologia

Indie Climbing Game "Only Up" bat-batean kendu zen Steam dendatik

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologia

Ipar Koreako Cyber ​​Kanpainak Segurtasun ikertzaileak ditu helburu, Zero Eguneko ahultasuna ustiatzen du

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologia

Apple-ren M3-k bultzatutako MacBookak datorren urtera arte atzeratu dira, analistak aurreikusten du

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Galdu egin zenuen

Teknologia

Indie Climbing Game "Only Up" bat-batean kendu zen Steam dendatik

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Nazioarteko Espazio Estazioko ura berreskuratzeko sistemen trabak

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Teknologia

Ipar Koreako Cyber ​​Kanpainak Segurtasun ikertzaileak ditu helburu, Zero Eguneko ahultasuna ustiatzen du

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Teknologia

Apple-ren M3-k bultzatutako MacBookak datorren urtera arte atzeratu dira, analistak aurreikusten du

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments