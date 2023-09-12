Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

Unity-k jokoak instalatzeko hileroko kuota aurkezten du, garatzaileen kritikak jasoz

ByMampho Brescia

Ira 12, 2023
Unity-k jokoak instalatzeko hileroko kuota aurkezten du, garatzaileen kritikak jasoz

Unity, the popular game engine behind acclaimed titles such as Tunic, Cuphead, and Hollow Knight, has announced significant changes to its business model. Beginning on January 1st, next year, Unity will introduce a monthly fee per new game install, drawing considerable criticism from the development community.

Previously, Unity was licensed to developers using a royalty-free model based on subscription tiers. The free Unity Personal license was available to developers with revenue or funding less than $100k per year. Unity Plus subscription was required for up to $200k in revenue, while a Unity Pro or above subscription was needed for more.

Starting from January 1st, 2024, developers will be expected to pay an additional monthly Unity Runtime Fee per new game install, including reinstalls and installs across multiple devices. These fees will be applicable to titles that have made $200k or more in the last 12 months and have at least 200k lifetime game installs. Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise subscribers will face fees after surpassing the $1m revenue and 1m lifetime installs threshold.

The fees vary depending on the subscription level. Unity Personal users will pay $0.2 per new install above the 200k threshold each month. Unity Pro and Enterprise subscribers will pay $0.15 and $0.125 respectively after crossing the 1m line.

These fees will also be applied retroactively to existing games on the market that meet the revenue and install thresholds. Concerns have been raised about the impact on free game giveaways, demos, bundles, as well as the possibility of charges for pirated game installs. Furthermore, the changes may complicate logistics for being on platforms like Game Pass.

The industry response has been a mix of outrage, disbelief, and confusion. Some developers have already expressed their intention to switch game engines. The response to Unity’s changes raises concerns about the cost and logistical implications for indie developers.

Iturria: Eurogamer

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Teknologia

Etxeko Sagar Dumplings Apple Jaialdian salduko dira

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologia

Teknologia: Apple-k produktu-lerroa areagotzen du bertsio berritzaile zirraragarriekin

Ira 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologia

Thunderbolt 5 2024an etorriko da: Applerentzat joko-aldatzaile potentziala

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Galdu egin zenuen

Zientzia:

Errusiar eta AEBetako astronautak Nazioarteko Espazio Estazioarekin porturatzen dira Ukrainaren gaineko tentsioen artean

Ira 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Teknologia

Etxeko Sagar Dumplings Apple Jaialdian salduko dira

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Teknologia: Apple-k produktu-lerroa areagotzen du bertsio berritzaile zirraragarriekin

Ira 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Zientzia:

SpaceX-ek 22 Starlink satelite zabaltzen ditu Cañaveral lurmuturretik

Ira 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments