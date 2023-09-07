Hiriko Bizitza

Trident Digital Group-ek 8 milioi dolar biltzen ditu hazien finantzaketan, hedapena laguntzeko

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ira 7, 2023
Trident Digital Group, a digital asset lender based in Connecticut, has successfully raised $8 million in seed funding. The funding round was led by New Form and White Star Capital, and saw participation from CMT Digital, Joint Effects, and Permit Ventures. With this injection of capital, Trident plans to further expand its operations and development efforts.

Trident Digital Group offers a platform that facilitates transparent connections between lenders and borrowers in the digital asset space. Unlike traditional lending platforms, Trident does not rely on a central counterparty. The company also provides high-yield products that are secured with US Treasuries and linked to the risk-free rate. In addition, Trident offers optimized tax and regulatory solutions for institutional investors, as well as enterprise solutions for liquidity, security, and scalability issues related to digital assets.

Under the leadership of CEO Anthony DeMartino, Trident Digital Group has headquarters in Connecticut, but its team operates out of New York and London. The company is focused on providing innovative solutions and services that cater to the evolving needs of the digital asset market.

This successful seed funding round is expected to fuel Trident’s growth and enable the company to make significant strides in the digital asset lending industry. With expanding operations and development efforts, Trident is well-positioned to seize opportunities in the market and continue delivering value to its clients.

Sources: FinSMEs

