Subaruk Levorg Layback berria aurkeztu du: zangoen gainean abenturazko bagoi bat

Subaru has introduced the new Levorg Layback, a raised version of its popular wagon model. Initially exclusive to the Japanese market, Subaru’s Levorg has been gaining attention worldwide. This latest variant features a raised suspension and plastic body cladding, offering a more rugged and adventurous look. The increased ground clearance of 7.9 inches (200 millimeters) sets it apart from the standard Levorg, which offers only 5.1 inches (130 mm).

The Levorg Layback is equipped with various features and technologies to enhance convenience and comfort. It comes with a next-generation EyeSight system, incorporating a wide-angle camera. Standard equipment also includes a Harman Kardon sound system and an 11.6-inch screen. Additionally, users can remotely control the vehicle’s air conditioning to pre-condition the interior using a smartphone app.

Sporting a distinctive and eye-catching design, the Levorg Layback features 18-inch wheels with all-season tires. It combines the versatility of a wagon with the off-road capabilities of an SUV, making it an ideal choice for adventurous individuals.

Although the Levorg Layback is currently available exclusively in Japan, Subaru has been progressively expanding its global presence. The Levorg is sold in select European markets, as well as in New Zealand and Australia, where it is marketed as the WRX GT Wagon and WRX Sportwagon, respectively.

The Levorg range also offers additional variants, such as the STI Sport model, which features a more aggressive body kit and performance upgrades. In limited editions, Subaru has introduced special features like 19-inch BBS forged wheels, a transmission oil cooler, and Recaro front bucket seats.

Overall, the Levorg Layback offers car enthusiasts a unique blend of style, performance, and versatility. With its raised suspension and rugged design elements, it adds a touch of adventure to the popular wagon segment.

definizioak:

– Levorg: A wagon model manufactured by Subaru.

– EyeSight: Subaru’s advanced driver assist system, which incorporates a range of safety features.

– CVT: Continuously variable transmission, a type of automatic transmission that provides seamless gear transitions.

