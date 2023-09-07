Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

Wall Streeteko akzioen beherakada AEBetako ekonomia berotzen ari den heinean

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ira 7, 2023
Wall Streeteko akzioen beherakada AEBetako ekonomia berotzen ari den heinean

The stock market on Wall Street experienced a sharp decline at the start of Thursday’s trading session. This was in response to signs that the US economy is running hot, leading investors to believe that the Federal Reserve will maintain higher interest rates for a longer period of time. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained largely unchanged, other major stock gauges experienced losses after closing in the red the previous day. The S&P 500 dropped by approximately 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite plummeted by more than 1.5% as Apple’s stock price fell nearly 4%.

One of the contributing factors to the decline in stocks is the unexpected increase in US services activity in August, which indicates the resilience of consumers and the broader economy despite higher borrowing costs. This, coupled with the rise in Treasury yields, has put pressure on tech stocks. Apple, in particular, saw its shares continue to fall following reports that China has banned government officials from using its iPhone and plans to extend the ban to state companies. This poses a significant challenge for Apple, as China is its largest overseas market and global production base.

Furthermore, concerns about the slowdown in China’s economy have added to the overall worries about global demand. China’s recent trade figures have failed to ease these concerns, casting doubt on the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool inflation with higher interest rates. Additionally, downbeat data from Europe further reinforces worries about a potential decrease in global economic activity.

In the midst of these market conditions, investors are eagerly awaiting an update on US initial jobless claims, which could influence the debate surrounding the Fed’s decision on interest rates at its upcoming September meeting. Surprisingly, unemployment claims have fallen to their lowest levels since February, adding another layer of complexity to the discussion.

Overall, the stock market’s decline reflects the growing anxiety among investors about the state of the US economy, global demand, and the potential impact of higher interest rates. These uncertainties will continue to shape market dynamics in the coming weeks.

Sources:

– Yahoo Finantza

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Teknologia

Apple-k iPhone 15 Pro eta Pro Max-en bertsio berritze zirraragarriak eta prezio igoerak aurkeztu ditu

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknologia

Citizen Lab-ek dio NSO israeldar enpresari lotutako espioiak Apple gailuaren akatsa ustiatzen duela

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologia

Txinako Huawei-k Mate 60 Pro+ telefonoa kaleratu du aurrez saltzeko

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Galdu egin zenuen

Teknologia

Apple-k iPhone 15 Pro eta Pro Max-en bertsio berritze zirraragarriak eta prezio igoerak aurkeztu ditu

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Metodo berriak periodo bikoitzeko RR Lyr izarrak erabiltzen ditu galaxien distantziak neurtzeko

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Citizen Lab-ek dio NSO israeldar enpresari lotutako espioiak Apple gailuaren akatsa ustiatzen duela

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologia

Txinako Huawei-k Mate 60 Pro+ telefonoa kaleratu du aurrez saltzeko

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments