Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

Lurrun denda kontrolagailuen bateragarritasunaren informazioa bistaratzeko

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ira 8, 2023
Lurrun denda kontrolagailuen bateragarritasunaren informazioa bistaratzeko

Valve has announced that the Steam store and desktop app will soon feature information about game compatibility with Sony’s DualSense and DualShock controllers. The update is set to go live in October, and it is aimed at helping players find games that support popular PC video game controllers.

In order to provide this information, Valve has added a questionnaire to Steamworks, its game creation tools for the Steam store. Developers can now specify whether their game offers full or partial support for Xbox, DualShock, and DualSense controllers. The filters will also display the usage level of each PlayStation controller, allowing gamers to see which gamepads are most commonly used.

The decision to implement this feature comes as a response to the increasing number of players using PlayStation controllers. According to Valve, Sony controller usage has grown from 11 percent of sessions in 2018 to 27 percent today. Valve also revealed that over 87 million Steam users have played at least one game using a controller since 2017. Among this group, 69 percent have used Xbox controllers, while the remaining players have used a mix of PlayStation controllers, Switch Pro Controllers, and various other devices.

This update is just the first step towards making it easier for players to find games that are compatible with their preferred controllers. Valve hints that more controller-friendly features could be added to the Steam store in the future, which will further enhance the gaming experience for Steam users.

Sources: Valve

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Teknologia

The Variety and Chaos of Moving Out 2: Ideia berriez lehertutako segida

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknologia

Nola saihestu Starfield-en gehiegizko zamarik gabe

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologia

Urruneko Monitorizazio Digitaleko Programak pazienteei odol-presioa kontrolatutako neurketak lortzen laguntzen die

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Galdu egin zenuen

Berriak

League of Legends jokalariak Blue Essence Emporium-ekin etsita

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Teknologia

The Variety and Chaos of Moving Out 2: Ideia berriez lehertutako segida

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Berriak

Cisco BroadWorks-en ahultasun kritikoak kredentzialak faltsutzea eta autentifikazioa saihestea ahalbidetzen du

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Berriak

Serializatzailea/Deserializatzailea (SerDes): Komunikazio Digital Modernoan funtsezko eragilea

Ira 8, 2023 0 Comments