Starfield-eko kontsolaren komandoen konponbidea Xbox jokalarientzat

If you’re an Xbox Series X or S owner who wants to access console commands in Starfield, you may be disappointed to learn that they are only available on the PC version of the game. However, there is a workaround that allows console players to cheat to some extent.

By downloading Starfield on a PC via the Xbox App and running the game using the same Microsoft account, Xbox and Xbox Game Pass users can transfer their save files from the console to the PC. This means that whatever modifications or cheats are enabled on the PC version will carry over to the Xbox version when you play it next.

Players have been utilizing this workaround to overcome the weight limit in Starfield, as well as using console commands to obtain additional items and resources on Xbox. However, it’s worth noting that using console commands on the PC version will disable achievement progress. Fortunately, there is already a mod available on PC that prevents this issue.

Starfield, the highly-anticipated game from Bethesda, has attracted a large player base since its launch, with over 1 million concurrent players. Fans of the game have been creatively using the ship creator feature to recreate iconic vessels from popular franchises like Star Wars, Serenity, and Star Trek. Additionally, hidden references to other games, such as Skyrim, have been discovered.

While Starfield initially faced some rough patches and core issues, IGN’s review highlights the game’s strong appeal in its “immense amount of quality roleplaying quests and interesting NPCs”.

