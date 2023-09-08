Hiriko Bizitza

Todd Howardek datorren urtean Starfield Mod laguntza izango dela berresten du

Starfield, the highly anticipated game by Bethesda, has fans buzzing with excitement over the possibility of mod support. In a recent interview with Japanese publication Famitsu, Starfield Game Director Todd Howard revealed that mod support will be available for the game next year.

Howard expressed his love for the creative possibilities that mods bring and assured fans that they will have the option to mod the game extensively. While the exact details of mod support are still unknown, fans can expect the ability to create custom missions, creatures, and even planets in Starfield.

This news aligns with previous statements made by Pete Hines, head of publishing at Bethesda, who confirmed that mod support will be coming to Starfield. Although the game will not launch with mod support, it will be added at a later date. Hines assured players that mods will be available for both PC and Xbox platforms.

While the delay in mod support may be due to the game needing to accommodate mods on both PC and Xbox, Bethesda has previous experience with console modding through their Creation Suite. This should alleviate any concerns about the feasibility of modding on multiple platforms.

Mod support has always been a key feature in Bethesda games, with titles like Skyrim and Fallout receiving extensive modding communities. Starfield is expected to follow in their footsteps and provide an exciting playground for modders to unleash their creativity.

As fans eagerly await the release of Starfield, the prospect of modding only adds to the excitement. With the game set to launch next year, players will have to exercise patience before they can start creating their own unique experiences in the vast reaches of space.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

