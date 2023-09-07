Spotify Testing Paywall abestien letrak, Erabiltzaileen erreakzio aurpegiak

Spotify is currently testing a paywall on its song lyrics feature to encourage free users to upgrade to premium subscriptions. The lyrics, which currently appear for most songs in the app, are being hidden from users in certain regions who do not have a premium subscription. This move has received significant backlash from users, with some pointing out the hypocrisy of making people pay to read lyrics while artists are not fairly compensated.

A spokesperson for Spotify confirmed the testing but did not provide further details. The spokesperson stated, “At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests, some of which end up shaping our broader user experience, while others serve as important learning opportunities.” Spotify has been known to experiment with different features and services to improve its platform and attract more premium subscribers.

The paywall for song lyrics has sparked outrage among users who criticize Spotify for the low payouts to artists. One user expressed frustration on Twitter, questioning why people should pay for lyrics when songwriters are not fairly compensated for their work. Another user highlighted how indie artists are also asked to pay a third-party service to upload their lyrics to Spotify, unless their songs become popular.

Spotify’s CEO, Daniel Ek, previously explained the business model between artists and the platform, stating that Spotify pays artists indirectly through record companies and publishers. He acknowledged that the topic is complex and expressed regret for not addressing it earlier. In an effort to be more transparent, Spotify launched the Loud & Clear website in 2021 to provide information on payment recipients.

The paywall test for song lyrics reflects Spotify’s ongoing efforts to improve its revenue streams and encourage more users to upgrade to premium subscriptions. While the backlash from users highlights the concerns over artist compensation, Spotify continues to evolve and experiment with its features to enhance the overall user experience.

