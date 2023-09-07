SpaceX-ek errekorra ezarri du urteko 62. aurkezpenarekin

SpaceX continues to break records as it launched its 62nd mission of the year, marking another milestone for the company. The mission, which used a Falcon 9 rocket, took place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This brings SpaceX’s total number of Falcon 9 or Falcon Heavy launches in the past 12 months to 83.

CEO Elon Musk announced that the launch cadence will increase in the coming months, aiming for 10 Falcon flights per month by the end of this year and 12 per month next year. SpaceX has already achieved 10 Falcon launches in a 30-day period, with the goal of making it the norm moving forward.

Not only is SpaceX leading the world in terms of the number of launches, but it is also leading in total payload mass launched into orbit this year. In the first half of 2023, SpaceX delivered about 447 metric tons of cargo into orbit, accounting for about 80 percent of all material launched into orbit worldwide.

SpaceX’s success can be attributed to several factors, including the reuse of first-stage boosters and payload fairings. The company has also reduced turnaround times at its launch pads, with the Florida launch pad seeing a reduction to less than four days between missions. The West Coast launch pad in California has hosted 18 Falcon 9 missions but takes longer to set up for each mission due to an older design.

SpaceX’s increasing launch cadence has also led to changes in operations at the US Space Force’s Eastern Range. The range has accommodated the higher launch demand driven by SpaceX and has streamlined its operations accordingly.

With SpaceX’s ambitious goals for the future, it is expected to remain at the forefront of space exploration and continue to push boundaries within the industry.

