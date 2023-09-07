Hiriko Bizitza

Nintendo-k hurrengo belaunaldiko kontsolaren demo teknikoak aurkeztu ditu Gamescom-en

Ira 7, 2023
Nintendo recently provided sneak peeks of its upcoming Nintendo Switch successor during private demonstrations at Gamescom, according to Eurogamer. The tech demos were exclusively shown to invited developers and offered a glimpse into the capabilities of the next-generation console expected to launch next year.

One of the impressive demos featured an enhanced version of the popular Nintendo Switch launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Running on hardware targeted for the new console’s specifications, the demo showcased the game with improved framerate and resolution, although there was no indication of an actual re-release.

Another demo showcased Epic Games’ The Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 tech demo, which was initially designed to demonstrate the capabilities of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. The demo featured advanced visuals and utilized Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology and ray tracing, delivering graphics on par with current-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

Nintendo has not officially revealed any details regarding its next-gen console plans. However, sources cited in a previous VGC report suggest that the new hardware is expected to launch late next year. While specific hardware details are being kept under wraps, insiders have indicated that the console will retain the portable mode functionality similar to the Nintendo Switch.

Industry consultant Dr. Serkan Toto suggests that a 2024 console launch would align with Nintendo’s financial projections, which anticipate a decline in hardware and software sales for the Switch this year. According to Toto, introducing a new device in the second half of 2024 could help mitigate these losses and rejuvenate the market for Nintendo.

