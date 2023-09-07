Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

Nintendo-k Mario eta Sortzailearen ahots ohiaren bideo-mezua partekatzen du

ByGabriel Botha

Ira 7, 2023
Nintendo-k Mario eta Sortzailearen ahots ohiaren bideo-mezua partekatzen du

Nintendo has released a video message featuring Charles Martinet, the former voice of Mario, and Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario. Although the message does not provide new information about the voice actor for the iconic plumber or the details of Martinet’s role as the Mario Ambassador, it does showcase Martinet’s enthusiasm and passion for both the fans and his new position.

In the video message, Miyamoto expresses gratitude to Martinet for his work and involvement in the series, acknowledging their long journey together since Martinet’s first voice role in Super Mario 64. Interestingly, Miyamoto reveals that Martinet used to call him “Papa” when they would meet.

While Martinet’s new role remains undisclosed, he hints at traveling worldwide to meet fans. This implies that he will likely make appearances at conventions for the foreseeable future.

As for the new voice of Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi, fans will have to wait until the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder in October to find out.

If you will miss Martinet as the voice of Mario, share your thoughts in the comments.

Sources: Nintendo

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Teknologia

Danimarkako luxuzko dendariak eskaeraren kudeaketa hobetzen du erosketa-esperientzia ezin hobea lortzeko

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologia

Jainkoak TheOS Digital Wireless Mikrofono Sistemarako maiztasun operatiboak argitaratu ditu

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Teknologia

Inbertitzaileak kezkatuta daude Txinak iPhoneak dituen murrizketak eta dolarraren suspertzearekin

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Galdu egin zenuen

Berriak

Paperik gabe joatea: sinadura elektronikoko software-irtenbide nagusiak lan-eremu eraginkorrago baterako

Ira 8, 2023 0 Comments
Teknologia

Danimarkako luxuzko dendariak eskaeraren kudeaketa hobetzen du erosketa-esperientzia ezin hobea lortzeko

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologia

Jainkoak TheOS Digital Wireless Mikrofono Sistemarako maiztasun operatiboak argitaratu ditu

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Teknologia

Inbertitzaileak kezkatuta daude Txinak iPhoneak dituen murrizketak eta dolarraren suspertzearekin

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments