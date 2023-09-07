Samsung-ek Thom Browne edizioak aurkeztu ditu Galaxy Z Fold5 eta Galaxy Watch6rako

Samsung has officially announced the release of its highly anticipated Thom Browne Editions for the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Watch6. The new devices embody Thom Browne’s signature design elements, offering a blend of innovative technology and classic aesthetics.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition features a black pebble leather exterior with grosgrain details, paying homage to Thom Browne’s iconic style. The device also boasts Thom Browne’s trademark red, white, and blue stripes, a fabric texture etched on the back glass, a black frame, gold hinge, and gold rings around the camera lenses. The limited edition package includes two exclusive leather pouch cases and a special edition S Pen. The packaging itself showcases the iconic Thom Browne briefcase.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch6 Thom Browne Edition showcases a graceful gold-tone body and a unique watch face. The Thom Browne logo is elegantly engraved on the side of the device. The buckle of the watch features the signature red, white, and blue colors, and users will have the option of two leather straps—one made of black pebble leather and the other in Thom Browne’s distinctive striped leather. The colors are also extended to the 25W travel adapter, coin-style watch charger, and a fabric USB-C to USB-C cable, all designed exclusively for the Thom Browne Edition.

Thom Browne expressed excitement about the continued collaboration with Samsung, stating that the collaboration represents an evolution of their partnership. He believes that the Galaxy Z Fold5 Thom Browne Edition is the epitome of using advanced technology to make a bold statement.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Watch6 Thom Browne Editions will be available in limited numbers from Samsung’s online store starting September 12 in select markets, including Korea.

definizioak:

– Galaxy Z Fold5: Samsung’s foldable smartphone, known for its innovative design that allows the device to expand from a phone into a tablet-like form.

– Galaxy Watch6: Samsung’s smartwatch that offers a range of fitness and lifestyle features, such as health tracking and smart notifications.

– Thom Browne: An acclaimed American fashion designer known for his classic, tailored aesthetic and signature red, white, and blue stripe motif.

Sources:

– Samsung Official Press Release