Xiaomi-k Redmi Note 13 Pro seriea kaleratuko du 200 MP kamerarekin eta MediaTek chipset berriarekin

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is set to expand its affordable Redmi sub-brand with the upcoming Redmi Note 13 Pro series. The company recently announced on Weibo that the launch window for the new smartphones in China will be later this month. The Redmi Note 13 Pro series will include two models: the Redmi Note 13 Pro and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

One of the major highlights of these devices is their 200MP primary camera sensors, providing users with high-resolution photography capabilities. Additionally, the Redmi Note 13 Pro models will feature a new MediaTek chipset, offering enhanced performance and efficiency.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ model is expected to come with a customized Samsung ISOCELL camera sensor, which promises improved photo performance. This sensor is similar to the one used in the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

According to the TENAA website, both smartphones will come with a 6.67-inch OLED display and support 5G connectivity. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is likely to offer up to 18GB of RAM, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro may feature up to 16GB of RAM.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Redmi Note 13 Pro lineup will be equipped with a 200MP rear camera setup. The more expensive Pro+ variant will be powered by the new 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, an upgrade over the regular Dimensity 7200 found in other smartphones. Both devices are also expected to include a 16MP selfie camera.

In terms of battery capacity, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is rumored to have a 4,880mAh battery, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will come with a slightly larger 5,020mAh battery.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13 Pro series aims to provide users with advanced camera capabilities and powerful performance at an affordable price point. With its upcoming launch in China, consumers can look forward to an impressive lineup of smartphones from Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand.

