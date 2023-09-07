Etorkizun digital inklusiboagoa lortzeko hiru erronka eta irtenbideak

Today, access to the digital world is essential for almost every aspect of modern life. However, achieving digital opportunity for everyone remains one of the greatest challenges faced by leaders today. In order to overcome this challenge, there are three key areas that need to be addressed: connectivity, trust, and opportunity.

Connectivity for All

While there has been progress in extending high-speed broadband throughout the country, there is still a significant affordability gap that isolates economically disadvantaged Americans. To tackle this gap, two urgent steps need to be taken.

Firstly, Congress needs to take action to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a federal program aimed at closing the digital divide for low-income Americans through broadband discounts and support for devices. Despite its success, funding for the ACP is projected to run out early next year, putting millions at risk of losing their internet access.

Secondly, efforts should be made to connect the 6.5 million Americans living in low-income apartment buildings who are currently disconnected from the digital economy. This can be achieved by prioritizing projects to extend Wi-Fi into these buildings.

Trust for All

In addition to connectivity, building trust in technology is essential. Lack of trust is cited as a key barrier to adoption, particularly among those without home broadband. Robust privacy, safety, and security measures need to be in place to protect users, especially those from marginalized communities who rely on mobile devices for their internet access.

There is a need for innovators to incorporate privacy and security safeguards directly into the devices, apps, websites, and services they develop. Congress should also pass a comprehensive national privacy framework to ensure privacy protection is built into technologies by design.

Opportunity for All

Expanding opportunity for all is crucial to achieving a more inclusive digital future. This requires closing the digital skills gap and promoting diversity within the technology industry. Currently, a significant portion of the workforce lacks the basic digital skills needed to succeed in the digital economy.

Efforts should be made to not only expand access to basic digital skills but also provide opportunities for individuals to learn more advanced skills, such as coding. Investing in these areas can lead to higher-paying and faster-growing jobs in the innovation economy.

In conclusion, the three challenges of connectivity, trust, and opportunity must be addressed in order to achieve a more inclusive digital future. This will require pragmatic policy choices and a bold commitment from leaders. By bridging these gaps, we can create a responsible, prosperous, and inclusive digital society.

Sources:

– Iturburu-artikulua