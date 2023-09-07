Hiriko Bizitza

Oppo A2 Pro: New Midrange Smartphone with Impressive Features

ByGabriel Botha

Ira 7, 2023
A new Oppo phone has recently gained approval from TENAA, the Chinese regulatory body. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, this upcoming smartphone will be known as the Oppo A2 Pro. Speculations suggest that it may hit the markets as early as September 15.

The certification page reveals some exciting features of the Oppo A2 Pro. It will sport a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The accompanying images showcase slightly curved edges and a single punch hole for the selfie camera. On the back, we can see a circular island housing three cameras.

Digital Chat Station has also mentioned that the A2 Pro will be available in a variant with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. This indicates that the phone will offer ample memory and storage capacity for users.

To draw a comparison, the previous generation, Oppo A1 Pro, arrived in November 2022. It was equipped with a Snapdragon 695 chipset and supported 67W charging. However, it was only released in China, and it remains to be seen if the A2 Pro will expand its availability to international markets.

Overall, the Oppo A2 Pro appears to be a promising midrange smartphone that offers impressive specifications. The combination of a high refresh rate OLED display, powerful hardware, and ample storage capacity make it an attractive option for tech enthusiasts.

