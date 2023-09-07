Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

OpenAI DevDay: Garatzaileen Biltzarra tresna eta teknologia berriak erakusteko

ByRobert Andrew

Ira 7, 2023
OpenAI DevDay: Garatzaileen Biltzarra tresna eta teknologia berriak erakusteko

OpenAI, the creator of OpenAIChatGPT, is set to host its inaugural developer conference, OpenAI DevDay, in San Francisco on November 6. The event aims to provide developers with an opportunity to engage in discussions, explore innovative ideas, and gain a sneak peek into the latest tools and technologies developed by OpenAI.

During this one-day event, OpenAI’s technical staff will lead breakout sessions for in-person attendees. Although specific details about the event itinerary and location have not been disclosed, the conference will encompass a keynote address by a prominent speaker from OpenAI. For those unable to attend in person, the keynote address will be available for streaming online.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing our latest work to empower developers in building new applications,” stated Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. With over two million developers already utilizing OpenAI’s suite of generative AI technologies to create and enhance applications, OpenAI DevDay aims to foster innovation and collaboration within the developer community.

The conference will offer developers the opportunity to preview new tools and exchange ideas, pushing the boundaries of what generative AI can achieve. Furthermore, discussions surrounding the ethical integration of generative AI into society and responsible innovation within this field are also expected to take place.

OpenAI DevDay emphasizes the importance of engaging with developers and provides a platform for knowledge sharing and exploration of new technologies. Developers can register for in-person attendance on OpenAI’s website, however, availability of spots is limited.

Artificial Intelligence (AI), often referred to as generative AI, is a branch of computer science that focuses on creating intelligent machines capable of simulating human-like behavior. It involves the development of algorithms and models that can analyze and interpret data, make decisions, and perform tasks with minimal human intervention.

Sources:
– OpenAI DevDay Press Release

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Teknologia

Apple-k iPhone 15 Pro eta Pro Max-en bertsio berritze zirraragarriak eta prezio igoerak aurkeztu ditu

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknologia

Citizen Lab-ek dio NSO israeldar enpresari lotutako espioiak Apple gailuaren akatsa ustiatzen duela

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologia

Txinako Huawei-k Mate 60 Pro+ telefonoa kaleratu du aurrez saltzeko

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Galdu egin zenuen

Berriak

Teknologia aprobetxatzea: Langileak kudeatzeko softwarearen eragina Latinoamerikako telekomunikazioen industrian

Ira 8, 2023 0 Comments
Teknologia

Apple-k iPhone 15 Pro eta Pro Max-en bertsio berritze zirraragarriak eta prezio igoerak aurkeztu ditu

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Metodo berriak periodo bikoitzeko RR Lyr izarrak erabiltzen ditu galaxien distantziak neurtzeko

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Citizen Lab-ek dio NSO israeldar enpresari lotutako espioiak Apple gailuaren akatsa ustiatzen duela

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments