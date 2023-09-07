Alan Wake 2: Jokatzeko trailer berriak xehetasun interesgarriak erakusten ditu

The latest gameplay trailer for Alan Wake 2, shared by IGN, sheds light on the game’s second main protagonist, Saga Anderson, and establishes a strong connection to Remedy’s Control. The trailer begins with Anderson exploring the mysterious town of Watery, filled with peculiar individuals. She stumbles upon a somber live performance by the enigmatic Ahti, who was previously seen as a janitor in Control.

As Anderson interacts with the townsfolk, she realizes that they act as if they’ve known her for years, despite her lack of recollection. This is likely a consequence of her story being brought to life by the titular character, Alan Wake, who is trying to free himself from his watery prison.

Anderson is shown examining photographs, delving into her memories to uncover the mysteries surrounding her presence in Watery. She encounters a swift, scuttling beast and possessed townspeople who wield axes, reminiscent of the first Alan Wake game. Dispatching them using a combination of light and gunfire, she contemplates whether these beings are tied to the Cult she’s investigating or part of the narrative that Wake can manipulate.

The trailer also reveals a virtual “Mind Palace” where Anderson can piece together clues and organize her thoughts chronologically, aiding players in tracking new developments. During her journey, she discovers an abandoned fairground called The Percolator, housing various Taken creatures. As a haunting tune emanates from the spinning tea cups, Anderson must confront these adversaries.

Although the gameplay trailer ends with a cliffhanger, it provides a wealth of fresh details and references that hint at an immersive and suspenseful sequel. The clip shared by IGN offers a glimpse into the game’s mechanics and atmosphere, making it a worthwhile watch for fans.

