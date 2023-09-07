Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

Nasdaq-ek behera egiten du Apple Slump-ek jarraitzen duen heinean

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Ira 7, 2023
Nasdaq-ek behera egiten du Apple Slump-ek jarraitzen duen heinean

The Nasdaq Composite dropped roughly 1% on Thursday, with Apple leading the decline. Reports surfaced indicating that China has forbidden government officials from using iPhones and plans to extend the ban to state companies. Unemployment claims also fell to their lowest levels since February, suggesting that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was the only index to see gains, up a modest 0.2%, while the S&P 500 dropped about 0.3%. Apple shares sank nearly 3%, causing the tech-heavy Nasdaq to plummet.

The decline in tech stocks was not only due to the iPhone ban in China. Gains in Treasury yields have also contributed to the downturn. Additionally, concerns about a slowdown in China’s economy have raised questions about its potential impact on the US economy.

As the September Federal Reserve meeting approaches, there is debate about whether the Fed will decide to stick with high interest rates. The recent economic data and market conditions, including the slump in tech stocks and uncertainty surrounding China, are factors contributing to this discussion.

definizioak:
– Nasdaq Composite: A stock market index that includes the stock of all the companies listed on the Nasdaq stock market.
– Apple (AAPL): A multinational technology company that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services.
– Dow Jones Industrial Average: A stock market index that measures the stock performance of 30 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.
– S&P 500: A stock market index that measures the stock performance of 500 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.
– Unemployment claims: The number of people who filed for unemployment benefits in a given week.
– Federal Reserve: The central banking system of the United States.
– Interest rates: The cost of borrowing money, typically expressed as a percentage.
– Treasury yields: The interest rates on US government debt securities.
– China trade figures: Statistics related to China’s imports and exports.
– US economy: The economic system of the United States.
– September meeting: A meeting of the Federal Reserve held in September to discuss monetary policy.

Sources:
– Yahoo Finantza
– Other sources not provided

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Teknologia

Apple-k iPhone 15 Pro eta Pro Max-en bertsio berritze zirraragarriak eta prezio igoerak aurkeztu ditu

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknologia

Citizen Lab-ek dio NSO israeldar enpresari lotutako espioiak Apple gailuaren akatsa ustiatzen duela

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologia

Txinako Huawei-k Mate 60 Pro+ telefonoa kaleratu du aurrez saltzeko

Ira 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Galdu egin zenuen

Berriak

Teknologia aprobetxatzea: Langileak kudeatzeko softwarearen eragina Latinoamerikako telekomunikazioen industrian

Ira 8, 2023 0 Comments
Teknologia

Apple-k iPhone 15 Pro eta Pro Max-en bertsio berritze zirraragarriak eta prezio igoerak aurkeztu ditu

Ira 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Metodo berriak periodo bikoitzeko RR Lyr izarrak erabiltzen ditu galaxien distantziak neurtzeko

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Citizen Lab-ek dio NSO israeldar enpresari lotutako espioiak Apple gailuaren akatsa ustiatzen duela

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments