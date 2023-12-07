Ikertzaileek aurrerapena lortu dute automuntatze nanoteknologian

Summary: A team of researchers at DTU Electro have made significant progress in the field of self-assembling nanotechnology. By combining the top-down and bottom-up approaches, they have successfully created a self-assembling cavity with an air void at the scale of a few atoms. The findings, published in the journal Nature, detail the construction of a self-assembling resonator with silicon mirrors around atomic-scale gaps. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize a wide range of industries including electronics, nanorobotics, sensors, and quantum technologies. While there is still a long way to go before realizing the vision of a fully self-assembled electronic circuit, this research marks an important step forward.

Researchers have traditionally approached nanotechnology using two separate methods – the top-down and bottom-up approaches. The top-down approach involves starting with a larger structure and working down to create nanostructures, while the bottom-up approach aims to have a nanosystem self-assemble. Combining these two methods has been a challenge due to the differing scalability and atomic-scale requirements.

The DTU Electro team tackled this challenge by utilizing surface forces such as the van der Waals force and the Casimir force, which are driven by quantum fluctuations. By creating photonic cavities, they were able to confine photons to extremely small air gaps, on the scale of just a few atoms. Although the self-assembly process allows for extreme dimensions, the nanofabrication requirements remain demanding.

While self-assembled structures have the potential to create unique materials with extraordinary properties, the challenge lies in connecting these structures to the external world. Existing semiconductor technology is still necessary to create wires or waveguides to enable connectivity. However, the researchers at DTU Electro believe that their breakthrough has the potential to bridge the gap between self-assembled nanotechnology and conventional semiconductors.

Although there are many more breakthroughs required before fully realizing the potential of self-assembled nanotechnology, researchers are optimistic about the progress made. This research paves the way for future advancements in self-assembling nanotechnology, bringing us closer to a future where electronic circuits can build themselves and harness the full potential of nanotechnology.