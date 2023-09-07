Hiriko Bizitza

Motorola Moto G54 berria Indian kaleratu da: zehaztapenak, ezaugarriak, prezioa eta gehiago

Vicky Stavropoulou

Ira 7, 2023
Motorola Moto G54 berria Indian kaleratu da: zehaztapenak, ezaugarriak, prezioa eta gehiago

Motorola has recently unveiled its latest smartphone, the Moto G54, in India. This 5G device boasts impressive specifications and features, all at an affordable price point. Let’s take a closer look at what the new Motorola smartphone has to offer.

The Moto G54 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display that offers an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30 to 120Hz. This ensures a smooth and seamless viewing experience. The device also features two large stereo speakers, along with Dolby Atmos and Moto Spatial Sound technology, delivering high-quality audio for an immersive entertainment experience.

In terms of design, the smartphone showcases a sleek 3D Acrylic Glass (PMMA) finish. It is available in three attractive color options: Midnight Blue, Pearl Blue, and Mint Green. The device exudes a premium feel while still being budget-friendly.

Under the hood, the Moto G54 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 octa-core processor, paired with a whopping 12GB of RAM. This ensures smooth multitasking and lag-free performance. The smartphone also comes with a generous 256GB of internal storage, allowing users to store a vast amount of data, apps, and media files.

One of the standout features of the Moto G54 is its impressive 6000mAh battery, which is supported by a 33W TurboPower charger. This means that users can enjoy long hours of usage without worrying about running out of power. Additionally, the device offers two storage variants: 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

In conclusion, the new Moto G54 from Motorola packs a punch with its powerful specifications, attractive design, and long-lasting battery. With its 5G capabilities, this smartphone is sure to appeal to tech-savvy consumers looking for a device that offers a top-notch user experience.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

