MIND GAMES Launches The SOULMATE Collection: Fragrances that Embody the Strength and Unity of Pawns

ByRobert Andrew

Ira 7, 2023
MIND GAMES, a luxury fragrance brand, has recently unveiled its latest collection, The SOULMATE Collection. This unique line of fragrances is inspired by the strength and unity of pawns in a chess game. The pawn character is known for being determined, ambitious, and fearless, and these characteristics are reflected in the scents of this collection.

Each fragrance in The SOULMATE Collection is meticulously crafted to be worn individually or layered with other scents, allowing wearers to create their own unique fragrance experience. The sleek and modern design of the fragrance vessels is reminiscent of the pawns’ protective armor, adding a touch of elegance to the collection.

“With the SOULMATE Collection, we wanted to capture the profound connection that exists between two souls,” says Alex Shalbaf, Founder of MIND GAMES Fragrances. “These fragrances embody passion, devotion, and harmony, and are designed to evoke a sense of timeless elegance.”

The collection features four distinct scents, each with its own set of scent notes. Ruy Lopez combines notes of black tea, black pepper, and cherry, while Gambit features petitgrain, lavender, and clove. Sans Voir blends salt accord, grapefruit, and cypress, and Queening combines clean cotton accord, cypress, and apple.

MIND GAMES Fragrances retail for $375 for 100ml and can be purchased online at mindgamesfragrance.com or in-store at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.

MIND GAMES is a brand that combines the artistry of chess with the captivating effects of perfumery. Their fragrances transport wearers to the intense moments of competition, where character, skill, and intellect are tested. The Fragrance Group, the exclusive US distributor for MIND GAMES, is also the proud licensee for TUMI, Christian Siriano Perfumes, and Thalia Sodi Fragrances, among others.

For more information about MIND GAMES and The SOULMATE Collection, visit mindgamesfragrance.com or follow @mindgamesfragrance on social media platforms.

