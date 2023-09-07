Microsoft-ek Activision Blizzard erostean arauzko oztopoak gainditzean ziur dago

Microsoft is continuing its efforts to overcome the remaining regulatory challenges surrounding its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Phil Spencer, Xbox chief of Microsoft, expressed confidence in successfully finalizing the deal while working closely with UK regulators, including the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), as well as regulators in the US and Europe. Spencer emphasized that Microsoft is committed to closing the acquisition, which would be the largest video-game deal in history.

Earlier objections from the CMA focused on concerns that the purchase could result in Microsoft gaining control over the rapidly expanding cloud gaming market. In an attempt to address these concerns, Microsoft recently reached an agreement with French video-game publisher Ubisoft Entertainment to grant cloud-streaming rights for Activision games. This move aimed to alleviate the worries of regulators and demonstrate Microsoft’s willingness to address potential antitrust issues.

On July 18, Activision agreed to extend the deadline for resolving regulatory matters and closing the transaction until October 18. In an unusual step, the CMA agreed to reconsider its initial objection, with a new deadline set for an initial ruling on a refreshed investigation.

During the interview, Spencer also announced that the new Starfield game, developed by Xbox’s ZeniMax studio, has been available for preview for a week. In this short period, it has become the most-played exclusive game from the current generation of console titles for Microsoft.

Microsoft is optimistic that its collaboration with regulators, including the CMA and European Commission, as well as the US Federal Trade Commission, will result in a successful completion of the acquisition, allowing for increased expansion and innovation within the gaming industry.

