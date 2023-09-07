Windows 11 Insider Preview Beta kanalaren eguneratzea: 2631.2271 eraikitzea

Microsoft has released a new build, 2631.2271, for the Windows 11 Insider Preview Beta Channel, bringing us one step closer to the final release of Windows 11 version 23H2.

One notable update in this release is the enhancements made to the Microsoft Store. Users now have access to a new Game Pass page, where they can explore and subscribe to PC Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate. The page provides information on the benefits of Game Pass, including exclusive games, deals, free perks, and EA Play. It also makes it easier for users to discover and play their favorite games, such as Day One games, new additions to Game Pass, and Bethesda games.

While there aren’t many new features in this build, there have been some improvements and bug fixes. The Windows Ink enhancements introduced in Build 22631.2050 have been temporarily disabled to address usability issues. These changes allowed users to use Windows Ink to handwrite anywhere they can type with a keyboard. It’s expected that these enhancements will be re-enabled before the final release of Windows 11 version 23H2.

The focus of this build’s bug fixes is on File Explorer, one of the most problematic components of Windows 11 version 23H2. Microsoft has addressed seven File Explorer bugs, aiming to improve its performance and reliability. Users experiencing issues with File Explorer are encouraged to install this build as soon as possible in the hopes that it resolves these problems.

In addition to File Explorer, Microsoft has also fixed bugs in Windows Copilot, Settings, Dev Drive, Task Manager, and other Windows components. While these fixes aren’t major, they contribute to overall system stability and performance.

Iturria:

– The Windows Club