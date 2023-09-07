Hiriko Bizitza

Charles Martinet Mario enbaxadore bihurtzen da: rol berri bat azaldu da

Ira 7, 2023
Nintendo’s beloved voice actor, Charles Martinet, known for voicing Mario for over 25 years, is taking on a new role as the “Mario Ambassador.” In a video posted by Nintendo, Martinet and Shigeru Miyamoto discuss this exciting transition and Martinet’s history with the character.

As the Mario Ambassador, Martinet’s role will involve traveling around the world to share the joy of the Mario family and connecting with fans. He expressed his excitement about meeting fans at events and interacting with those who have supported him throughout the years.

Miyamoto, the creator of Mario, praised Martinet for his dedication to spreading joy and bringing smiles to people’s faces. Miyamoto emphasized that Martinet’s new role will enable him to continue traveling, performing beloved Mario voices at events, signing autographs, and engaging with fans.

Speculation about Martinet’s role grew in June after the announcement of new Mario-themed games, such as Super Mario Bros Wonder and WarioWare: Move It. Some fans noticed that the voices in the trailers didn’t sound like Martinet, causing discussions on social media. However, Nintendo confirmed in August that Martinet would be stepping down from voicing Mario, expressing their gratitude and honoring his contribution to the franchise.

Mario fans can look forward to upcoming releases like Super Mario Bros Wonder, set to be released in October, where new voices for some Mario characters will be introduced. It remains to be seen how these new voices will be received by the gaming community.

With his new role as the Mario Ambassador, Charles Martinet will continue to be a beloved presence in the gaming community, spreading joy and connecting with fans worldwide.

