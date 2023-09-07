Lexmark Partners with HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions for IoT Projects

Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, has announced a new partnership with HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions. As part of this collaboration, HARMAN will deploy Lexmark’s IoT technology on specific projects for customers in various industries. The partnership aims to combine IoT with AI to address the challenges faced by enterprises and public institutions.

Lexmark will provide its Optra IoT technology, known for its industry-leading capabilities in the field. On the other hand, HARMAN will contribute its domain competency and extensive network of integration expertise across platforms and industrial protocols. Together, Lexmark and HARMAN will assist clients in developing new types of industrial IoT applications, including Industry 4.0, remote monitoring of manufacturing plants, medical devices, and connected products.

One of the initial offerings resulting from this partnership is an AI-powered solution that can detect anomalies and defects in products on a manufacturing line. This technology replaces labor-intensive manual inspection processes. Similar solutions used internally by Lexmark have resulted in a 40% improvement in inspection speed, a 99% reduction in errors, and a positive return on investment within three months.

HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions has expressed confidence in the partnership’s ability to provide customers with top-notch IoT solutions. With a focus on healthcare and industrial sectors, HARMAN aims to leverage its talented team to deliver successful outcomes for clients.

A key component of Lexmark’s IoT technology is Optra Edge, a user-friendly platform that combines edge computing hardware, a low code/no code cloud-based management portal, and pre-built AI/ML applications. Optra Edge enables the translation of real-time data into real-time action, providing powerful local computational ability without relying solely on the cloud.

This collaboration between Lexmark and HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions signifies a step forward in delivering innovative IoT solutions to meet the evolving needs of enterprises and public institutions.

definizioak:

IoT (Internet of Things) – A network of physical devices, vehicles, and other objects embedded with sensors, software, and connectivity to exchange data and enable communication.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) – The simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems, to perform tasks that would typically require human intelligence.

Industry 4.0 – The integration of contemporary manufacturing techniques, such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and advanced data analysis, to create smart and interconnected industrial processes.

