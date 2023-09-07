Hiriko Bizitza

Japoniako Lunar Lander-en bidaia nahasia

The recent failed landing attempt of Japan’s lunar lander, Hakuto-R, has revealed a series of financial, technological, and corporate challenges that plagued the ambitious project. Ispace, the startup behind the lander, aimed to become the first private sector enterprise to successfully land a spacecraft on the Moon. However, technical issues, high turnover of engineers, and pressure from shareholders, lenders, and business partners contributed to the failure.

Missions to the Moon have regained popularity in recent years, with multiple countries, including South Korea, Canada, Mexico, and Israel, planning their own lunar expeditions. India became the fourth country to successfully land a probe on the Moon last month. Japan saw Ispace as an opportunity to join the league of lunar explorers.

Ispace, which marketed itself as a dynamic private-sector operator, raised significant funding from investors, including the state-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and influential venture capitalist Tohru Akaura. However, funding for commercial space ventures has been declining, causing concerns among Ispace employees about the company’s ability to sustain its business and attract further investment.

Ispace’s founder, Takeshi Hakamada, started the company in 2010 and raised $90.2 million in late 2017. Initially focused on building a rover, the company later shifted its focus to developing a lander for lunar delivery. Despite the failed landing attempt, Ispace’s shares continue to trade at more than six times their listing price.

An investigation by the Financial Times uncovered a toxic working environment within Ispace, where failure was not allowed and technology concerns were allegedly neglected due to pressure from stakeholders. The turnover of engineers was alarmingly high, with entire teams leaving the company at once.

The future of Ispace and its lunar exploration endeavors remains uncertain. The company acknowledges the importance of marketing and financing for its sustainability but has yet to prove its ability to generate revenue and attract investors.

Sources: Financial Times

By Gabriel Botha

