Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

Japoniako gizona egile eskubideen legea hausteagatik epaitu dute animea eta jokatzeko bideoak kargatzeagatik

ByMampho Brescia

Ira 7, 2023
Japoniako gizona egile eskubideen legea hausteagatik epaitu dute animea eta jokatzeko bideoak kargatzeagatik

A Japanese court has recently sentenced a man to two years in prison and a 1 million yen fine for violating copyright law. Shinobu Yoshida, a 53-year-old man, was found guilty of uploading gameplay videos and summaries of anime shows without permission from the rights holders. The complaint against Yoshida was filed by the Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA), a Japanese anti-piracy trade group.

Yoshida’s actions violated a Japanese law that prohibits monetizing copyrighted material without authorization. He had uploaded gameplay videos of the visual novel Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace in 2019, along with videos summarizing episodes of the Spy × Family and Steins;Gate anime shows. By monetizing these videos, Yoshida was able to generate advertising revenue through copyright infringement.

The prosecution argued that Yoshida’s actions were malicious and undermined the efforts of content production. They claimed that his videos, which condensed and spoiled anime episodes, as well as gameplay from a visual novel, would discourage consumers from spending money on these forms of media.

This conviction marks the first time such a case has occurred in Japan. According to the CODA, Yoshida admitted to knowing that his actions were illegal. During the trial, he explained that he wanted someone to see what he had created as part of his hobby.

The case highlights the importance of respecting copyright laws and obtaining proper permissions when using copyrighted material. Monetizing videos without permission is not only a violation of these laws but also harms the creators and the industry as a whole.

Sources:
– Ash Parrish, reporter for video game business and culture, Kotaku
– Japanese paper Asahi Shimbun

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Teknologia

Android-ek marka aldaketa aurkeztu du identitate berrituarekin

Ira 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologia

Mortal Kombat 1: Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage gisa

Ira 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologia

Google-k Pixel 8 seriea eta Pixel Watch 2 aurkeztu ditu kaleratu baino lehen

Ira 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Galdu egin zenuen

Berriak

Boli Kostan telekomunikazioen hazkundea aztertzen: funtsezko joerak eta aukerak

Ira 7, 2023 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Zaborra ateratzea: Aeolus Satelitea Lurrera murgiltzen da berriro sarrera kontrolatuan

Ira 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Android-ek marka aldaketa aurkeztu du identitate berrituarekin

Ira 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Zientzia:

Marteko oxigenoaren lehen esperimentua arrakastaz burutu da, etorkizuneko esploraziorako bidea irekiz

Ira 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments