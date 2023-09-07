Hiriko Bizitza

iQoo Neo 7 5G: Indian prezioa murriztua, zehaztapenak eta eginbideak

iQoo Neo 7 5G, the smartphone launched in India earlier this year, has received a price reduction. The device is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired flash charging support, and a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The iQoo Neo 7 5G is available in two storage variants and is now listed on the official website on Amazon with reduced prices.

At the time of its launch, the 8GB + 128GB and the 12GB + 256GB variants of the iQoo Neo 7 5G were priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. However, the company has confirmed a price reduction of Rs. 2,000 for both variants, making them available for Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively.

The iQoo Neo 7 5G features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. The smartphone houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the rear. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired flash charging support, which can charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in just 10 minutes. It also includes features such as 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The iQoo Neo 7 5G is available in Frost Blue and Interstellar Black color options and can be purchased at the updated prices on the official website and Amazon.

Source: Gadgets 360

definizioak:
– SoC: System-on-Chip
– AMOLED: Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode
– LPDDR5: Low-Power Double Data Rate 5
– UFS3.1: Universal Flash Storage 3.1
– OIS: Optical Image Stabilization
– OTG: On-The-Go
– NFC: Near Field Communication

