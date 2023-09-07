Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

Txosten berriek Indiako errupia digitalaren transakzioak helburutik gabe geratzen direla erakusten du

ByRobert Andrew

Ira 7, 2023
Txosten berriek Indiako errupia digitalaren transakzioak helburutik gabe geratzen direla erakusten du

A recent report has revealed that transactions in the Indian digital rupee are currently averaging around 18,000 per day, significantly below the target set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reach one million transactions per day by the end of the year. The information comes from an anonymous source who is directly familiar with the matter.

The RBI initiated pilot programs last year to test the use of the e-rupee as a cash alternative in both retail and wholesale markets. However, it seems that the adoption and usage of the digital currency have not met the expected levels.

The news raises questions about the feasibility and acceptance of digital currencies in India. While many countries around the world are embracing cryptocurrencies, India has taken a cautious approach. The country’s central bank has expressed concerns about potential risks associated with digital currencies, such as money laundering and consumer protection issues, and has maintained a conservative stance.

It is unclear what factors have contributed to the lower-than-expected usage of the digital rupee. However, it is possible that a lack of awareness and understanding, as well as a general preference for cash transactions, have hindered the adoption of digital currencies in the country.

As digital currencies continue to gain traction globally, it remains to be seen whether the Indian digital rupee will be able to overcome these challenges and meet its target of one million transactions per day by the end of the year.

Sources:
- Reuters
– Indiako Erreserba Bankua

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Teknologia

Plataforma polemikoa "Gora bakarrik!" Lurrun dendatik kendu da

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologia

Disney-k Appleri salduko al dio? Bob Igerren aspaldiko interesa Tech Behemoth-en

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologia

Txinak iPhoneetarako debekua zabaldu du gobernuko langileentzat eta estatuko enpresentzat

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Galdu egin zenuen

Teknologia

Plataforma polemikoa "Gora bakarrik!" Lurrun dendatik kendu da

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Berriak

Ciscok ohartarazten du Ransomware Operazioek ustiatutako Zero Eguneko ahultasunaz

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Disney-k Appleri salduko al dio? Bob Igerren aspaldiko interesa Tech Behemoth-en

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Berriak

Nola artxibatu eta artxibatu Instagram mezuak

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments