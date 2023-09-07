Huawei’s New Smartphone Showcases China’s Advances in Semiconductor Technology

According to research firm TechInsights, Huawei Technologies’ latest high-end smartphone features more chip components made in China compared to their previous models. This development highlights Beijing’s progress in the semiconductor industry. TechInsights has been dissecting the device to uncover its component origins.

An analyst from TechInsights, Dan Hutcheson, noted that the new smartphone’s silicon chips are mostly domestically produced. This is a significant advancement since previous models only had about a third of the components made in China. Hutcheson stated, “That’s another really big advance they’ve made.”

One of the key components powering the phone is an advanced chip manufactured by SMIC, China’s top contract chipmaker. This chip utilizes a 7-nanometer technology, which is considered a breakthrough for Huawei and SMIC, both of which have faced sanctions from the United States. Hutcheson mentioned that this development demonstrates China’s ability to stay only two to two and a half generations behind the world’s top chip companies.

Questions have arisen regarding the cost of achieving this breakthrough and the chip’s production yield. Some research firms speculate that SMIC’s 7 nm process has a yield rate below 50%, which is lower than the industry average. A low yield could limit the chip’s availability and impact Huawei’s attempt to regain its former market dominance.

However, Hutcheson expressed confidence that the chip’s yield rate is reasonable, estimating it to be above 50%. He emphasized that the chip is well-made and superior to an earlier version that TechInsights examined. He suggested that China’s investment in advanced equipment has enhanced their capability to produce high-quality chips.

Huawei’s smartphone business has suffered since the US imposed export restrictions in 2019. Nonetheless, analysts believe that this new smartphone could be the company’s first step toward recovery and competing with industry rival Apple.

Early users of the phone have posted videos indicating that the device contains NAND flash memory chips from South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc. However, SK Hynix voluntarily suspended chip sales to Huawei after the Chinese company faced US sanctions. SK Hynix stated that they are adhering strictly to the US government’s export restrictions.

In conclusion, Huawei’s new smartphone showcases China’s advancements in semiconductor technology. The device incorporates more domestically-made chip components, indicating Beijing’s progress in this field. While there are concerns about the cost and yield of the chip, experts believe that China has made significant strides in its ability to compete with leading global chip manufacturers.

