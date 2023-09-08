Huawei Technologies Co. has taken a significant step in showcasing China’s progress in developing its domestic tech capabilities with its latest smartphone model, the Mate 60 Pro. This smartphone prominently features a high proportion of Chinese-made components, in addition to its Chinese-designed and manufactured Kirin processor.

The teardown analysis conducted by TechInsights for Bloomberg reveals that Huawei sourced several components from Chinese companies. The Mate 60 Pro includes a radio frequency front-end module from Beijing OnMicro Electronics Co., a satellite communications modem from Hwa Create Co., and an RF transceiver from Guangzhou Runxin Information Technology Co. SK Hynix Inc.’s memory is the only identified foreign component thus far.

The reliance on domestic suppliers for tech components is an impressive achievement for Huawei, given the challenges it faced after being cut off from the market for advanced chips and chipmaking by U.S. sanctions in 2020. The company had previously relied on American suppliers for essential communications chips and had to seek alternative means to produce its processors and wireless chips.

Despite these adversities, Huawei managed to create a smartphone with predominantly Chinese-made components, demonstrating its ability to navigate the technological embargo. The Mate 60 Pro’s wireless speeds are on par with 5G devices, and the device does not exhibit any unusual battery drain.

However, questions remain regarding the production volume and cost of these components. Huawei must compete with established players like Apple and Samsung, whose smartphones utilize chips that are at least two generations ahead of Huawei’s latest offering. Nevertheless, the Mate 60 Pro’s release without detailed specifications has been celebrated by state media as evidence that U.S. efforts to restrict China’s access to advanced technologies have failed.

The success of the Mate 60 Pro could have significant implications for Huawei and the Chinese smartphone market. Analysts estimate that if Huawei sells 5 million units, it could cannibalize 38% of iPhone sales in China. However, supply constraints and low production yields raise uncertainty about Huawei’s ability to meet demand.

As Huawei continues to forge ahead with its domestic tech capabilities, it remains to be seen how the U.S. will respond. Representative Michael McCaul has hinted that Huawei’s suppliers, such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC), may have violated U.S. sanctions. The outcome of these developments could have far-reaching implications for both Huawei and the global tech industry.

