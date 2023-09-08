Hiriko Bizitza

Teknologia berriak eta AIaren boterea ezagutaraztea

Teknologia

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ telefonoaren aurresalmenta hasten da

ByRobert Andrew

Ira 8, 2023
Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ telefonoaren aurresalmenta hasten da

China’s tech giant Huawei Technologies has announced the start of presales for its latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro+. This new addition to the Mate series comes after the company’s success in overcoming U.S. sanctions. Preorders for the phone began on Huawei’s official online store with delivery expected by October 9th.

The Mate 60 Pro+ boasts impressive features, including the ability to connect to two satellites simultaneously and a larger internal storage compared to its predecessor, the Mate 60 Pro. Although the price has not been released, the phone has generated interest among consumers due to its reported high download speeds on 5G networks.

Huawei’s ability to produce advanced handset models has been limited since 2019, when the U.S. imposed restrictions on the company’s access to chipmaking tools. As a result, Huawei was only able to release a limited number of 5G models using stockpiled chips. However, the Mate 60 Pro+ demonstrates a breakthrough for the company in overcoming these challenges.

In addition to the Mate 60 Pro+, Huawei also launched the Huawei Mate X5, a new version of its foldable phone series. This indicates the company’s continued commitment to innovation and providing customers with cutting-edge technology.

Overall, the presales of the Mate 60 Pro+ signify Huawei’s determination to overcome obstacles and maintain its position as a global technology leader.

Sources: [Source 1: link], [Source 2: link]

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Teknologia

Australiak bilatzaileei eskatuko die AI-k sortutako haurren sexu-abusu materiala partekatzea ekiditeko

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologia

Korrikalarientzako Apple Watch hobetzea: etorkizuneko eguneratzeetarako nahien zerrenda

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologia

Australiak Bilatzaileei eskatzen die AIk sortutako haurren sexu-abusuaren aurkako materialari aurre egiteko

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Galdu egin zenuen

Teknologia

Australiak bilatzaileei eskatuko die AI-k sortutako haurren sexu-abusu materiala partekatzea ekiditeko

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Korrikalarientzako Apple Watch hobetzea: etorkizuneko eguneratzeetarako nahien zerrenda

Ira 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologia

Australiak Bilatzaileei eskatzen die AIk sortutako haurren sexu-abusuaren aurkako materialari aurre egiteko

Ira 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Berriak

Gure mundu digitala ziurtatzen: Segurtasun proaktibo globalaren garrantzia teknologian

Ira 8, 2023 0 Comments